Family, friends hold fundraiser for Imo’s delivery driver murdered during robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's been almost a month since an Imo's delivery driver was shot and killed on the job.

On Monday night, friends and family came together to host a benefit for Dave Matthews. Members of the group said they wanted to raise money to add toward the reward in the case.

Hundreds of people came out to Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South to purchase food, drinks, and take part in a silent auction. Matthews used to work at the restaurant where the event took place.

Matthews was shot and killed on July 4 while making a pizza delivery near Potomac and Gustine just before midnight. The Imo's family donated $10,000 in honor of Matthews to CrimeStoppers, bringing the reward total $15,000.

Soon there will be more to add to the reward once the money raised from Monday evening is tallied.

If you have information on the deadly shooting, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.