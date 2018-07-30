× Family displaced after fire breaks out in St. Louis County apartment building

ST. LOUIS- A family has been displaced from their apartment after a fire broke out in the fifth-unit building on Monday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called around 2a.m. seven-story apartment building at Natural Bridge Avenue near North Spring Avenue after receiving a called about a fire in the building,

Officials say they used large fans to clear smoke from the stairwells and had to evacuate about 50 people from the upper floors.

Extra crews assisted with the response because of the size of the building.

No injuries were reported.

One family of four was displaced and is being helped by the red cross.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet clear.