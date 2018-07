Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Eight St. Louis City Aldermen are hosting a town hall meeting Monday to discuss safety and quality of life issues.

The meeting was originally called after the string of fires blamed on Fourth of July fireworks.

Investigators say there were 83 fires that night, compared to 14 on a normal day.

The largest damaged the Macklin Deli.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 6p.m. at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall on Chouteau Avenue.