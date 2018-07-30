× Charges filed in series of hammer and knife attacks

ST. LOUIS – A north city neighborhood, terrorized for months by a knife and hammer-wielding man, can rest a little easier. Prosecutors charged Jihad Willis with four counts of felony assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

Willis, 25, was accused of attacking people in his neighborhood near Euclid Avenue and Margaretta at random since January, hospitalizing at least two of his victims.

“You already have enough challenges anyhow, you don’t want to just be walking down the street and someone come up behind you and attack you,” said Leora Williams, a concerned neighbor.

According to court documents, on January 1, 2, and 4, Willis attacked three people. Two of his victims were able to dodge his jabs but the third, a woman, wasn’t so lucky. Police said she was out walking on Euclid near San Francisco when she was attacked by a man who “cut her in the chest, causing a collapsed lung.”

On July 2, court documents said Willis cut a man in the arm and back as he was out walking on Margaretta and Euclid. The man required hospitalization and his “wounds bled profusely.”

That same day, court documents said a woman in the neighborhood called police reporting that her son was “off his medication” and was “acting out.” Police identified Willis as a suspect from that report and his victims identified him in a lineup.

Willis’s bond was set at $150,000.