× Benld, IL to discuss contracting police services from nearby Gillespie

BENLD, IL – Preliminary talks are underway in Benld, IL to disband the town’s police department and contract police services from nearby Gillespie. A town meeting will be held at 7:00pm Monday, July 30, 2018, and Benld City Hall to talk about the proposal and get feedback from residents.

Both Macoupin County towns would continue to have full-time police protection, with officers assigned to both cities. Under the proposal, Gillespie would hire additional officers, positions for which Benld officers could apply.

The estimated annual cost for Benld to contract police services from Gillespie is around $215,000 and would save the city $40,000-$50,000 a year.

No agreement has been entered into. Gillespie and Benld already share ambulance services.