Benefit to raise reward for murdered Imo’s Pizza delivery driver

SOUTH ST. LOUIS- Friends and family will gather at Three Monkeys for a fundraiser Monday night in their search for leads, clues, or anything that will help give them closure in Dave Matthews death.

Matthews was shot on July 4 while delivering pizza in South St. Louis, he later died from his injuries.

Three Moneky's restaurant is located on Morganford Avenue, where Matthews used to work.

The Imo’s family donated $10,000, in honor of Matthews, to St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers’ officials said their $5000 reward plus the Imo’s donation could get a tipster $15,000.

The benefit starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Organizers say there will be a silent auction. Proceeds from food sales and a silent auction will go to increasing the reward, leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case.