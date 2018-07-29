You Paid For It: Changes coming to proposed $1M St. Charles welcome sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It team heads back to the city of St. Charles to question Mayor Sally Faith about her proposed welcome to St Charles sign. The first time we went to question her , the Mayor's project carried $1 million price tag. Since our first story aired, there has been a change that may save taxpayers money.

Mayor Faith ran into opposition for her idea from Council Members who balked at the big price tag for a sign. The Mayor says she's not giving up on it but does plan to trim it back.