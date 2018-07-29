Special back-to-school store gets area kids ready to hit the books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis continues to give back to the community by helping more than 1,600 local children prepare for the upcoming school year. On Sunday, they made sure students had the essentials at their Back-To-School! store.

Hundreds of families lined up for the 18th annual event.

Over 800 kids have gone through the store already and we’re still going for several more hours. Thanks to the volunteers and founders that help all these kids get what they need to start the school year right! pic.twitter.com/7BegVO81MK — NCJW-STL (@NCJWSTL) July 29, 2018

“It's a wonderful opportunity for kids who can really benefit from a program like this,” says Karen Silverman with NCJW. “And I love that we are helping families at the same time.”

Each child is escorted through the store with their personal volunteer where they pick out whatever they may need. Available items include school supplies, personal care items, clothing, sneakers, winter coats, gloves, socks, and more.

National Council Of Jewish Women St. Louis partners with more than 50 community agencies and churches to carry out their largest community service project. More than 600 volunteers gave of their time. The Store has served more than 14,000 underserved children since 2001. Children must be registered in advance by their host agency/church/congregation to attend the store.

Over $200,000 is needed to run the Back to School! Store. The effort is funded through philanthropic grants, individual donations, and the support of NCJW’s own Resale Shop.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda served as emcee and honorary chairperson for the event.

Thanks to everyone who are helping 1600+ kids get ready to head to school. Special thanks to the elected officials that joined us this morning Pat Dolan, ⁦@ScottSifton⁩ ⁦@Dougbeck562⁩ ⁦@TracyMcCreery⁩ ⁦@SarahWMartin⁩ ⁦⁦⁦⁦@StengerSTLCo⁩ pic.twitter.com/O53wZznpM3 — NCJW-STL (@NCJWSTL) July 29, 2018