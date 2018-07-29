× Endangered Person Advisory for missing 60-year-old man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 60-year-old Osman Francis Ingraham Jr.

Ingraham Jr. was last seen walking away from his residence at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 27. He is a white male, 5’10” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Ingraham Jr. suffers from Bi-Polar disorder and does not have access to his medication.

Anyone seeing Ingraham Jr., or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.