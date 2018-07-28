× Two homicides in south St. Louis City Friday night

ST. LOUIS – Two men are dead after two separate shootings Friday night.

Police report that around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a man in his 50’s was shot in the stomach. The shooting happened on Texas Avenue near Winnebago. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Ohio near Cherokee Street, the body of a 25-year-old man was found behind a building. Police say he had been shot in the chest. The department’s homicide division is handling the investigation.