Small plane crashes near Columbia, IL

COLUMBIA, IL - Three adults and a child survived a plane crash near Columbia, Illinois Saturday. They were all taken to the hospital. The plane was a Piper Cherokee. It appeared to be upright when crews were on scene but the roof had been torn off.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30pm near Palmer Road and Southport Drive. The crash knocked out power to the surrounding area and also caused a street light on Route 3 to stop working, backing up traffic.

The crash has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board as an investigation into the cause continues.

There has been no word on the condition of the people on board, but we do know that the child was taken to St. Louis Children`s Hospital.