× Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct reports a fatal shooting that occurred in the 4700 block of Bristol Rock at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a younger adult male victim had already been transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

The victim died of his injuries at the hospital and has not been identified.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating this incident.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​