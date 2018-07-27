President Trump Granite City steel mill wrap up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - President Donald Trump was back in the St. Louis area Thursday showcasing a factory that he says is benefiting from his tough trade stance on China.

"After years of shutdown and cutbacks, today the blast furnaces is blazing bright...and we are once again new american steel into the spine of our cuntry", said the president.

The president spoke at Granite City Works where an estimated 800 people are heading back to work.

Trump says the fact that this steel plant is open again is all due to his economic policies.

Workers that spoke with FOX2 say they don't care who gets the credit, they are just happy to be back on the job.

"You know we can do this..we can have steel that's mined, melted, and made in the USA, said the President United States Steel.

Thursday's event was part pep rally and part political event.

The president pointed out repeatedly that the added tariffs on Chinese imports, like steel, allowed this plant to fire up once again, and the beginning of resetting deals across the world.

Many are worried that if a new deal is struck with China the tariff wars will go away and production will shift out of the US again.

The president doubled down on that idea stating "We are starting to live by two very important rules, buy American and hire American".