Local Teacher wins $500 for uniting students through music

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Bridgeton music teacher has won $500 after being nominated as July’s "Tools For Teachers" recipient.

Marleigh Francois’s five years at New Life Academy’s music department has taken the music class by storm, according to Michelle Sarich, who nominated Marleigh for the award. Michelle is the mother of one of Marleigh’s students.

“Marleigh teaches K-12 music classes with a passion that unites everyone through her music creativity,” Michelle wrote in her nomination. “I see how my son and the other kids, of all ages, nationality, ethnicity come together as one when they perform. You feel the passion through all the kids, you see the passion with every performance.”

Marleigh has won $500 to be used in the classroom from Weber Chevrolet. She and Michelle joined KPLR Friday, July 25 so that Marleigh could receive her award.