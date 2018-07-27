Four injured in early morning St. Charles apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES- The state fire marshall is investigating an apartment fire that broke out early Friday morning in the city of St. Charles.

There are questions surrounding the blaze. At least two people report a resident told them he messed up and may be responsible for the fire.

Four people were injured including two firefighters in a four-unit building.

The fire was called in before 4 a.m. cell phone video shot by a neighbor showed flames leaping into the nighttime sky

A 25-year-old man who wants to remain anonymous is being called a hero for rescuing Kelly Board and her little support dog Karma.

Kelly Board said, “He was saying get out get out there’s a fire, there’s a fire".

Board's dog had gotten scared and went under the bed and where the man lifted the bed completely up and she crawled underneath to rescue her pet.

The Army veteran who came to her rescue said he’s not a hero he said, “The people out here wearing the uniforms with the flashing lights that’s the heroes right there.”

Chuck Wedeking, a witness, said he talked to a man who lived in the burning building and that man seemed very distraught.

Wedeking described the conversation, “He was saying things to himself like I really screwed up I really screwed up, he stated that he had started the fire in the closet.”

Battalion Chief Dan Casey said, “One of the residents made a similar statement to that we're going to go ahead and investigate that.”

Kelly Board, her neighbor, and two firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Officials said none of them suffered life-threatening injuries all were alert and talking.

Investigators have been looking through the ashes some fifty firefighters battled the blaze.