Tour the new Topgolf location in the Chesterfield valley

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Many people have seen the new big building with tall nets in Chesterfield. Now, Topgolf is getting ready to open. Fox 2's Katherine Hessel is taking a tour of the facilities to get an inside look at what we can expect.

In May 2016, Chesterfield, MO, officials announced that Topgolf was coming to town. Dallas based Topgolf is replacing the old Hardees Iceplex in the Chesterfield valley on North Outer 40 Road with their fun-filled facility.

Topgolf says their new facility will allow golfers to hit balls at eleven targets from more than 100 high tech hitting bays on three floors. The complex will also include a restaurant, bar, and meeting space.