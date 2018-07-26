Overturned box truck closes I-64 for several hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An accident closed westbound I-64 before the exit for 170 for several hours. MoDOT advises using an alternate route. Lanes of the highway have reopened.

A box truck was on its side in the middle of the highway Thursday morning. A skid mark could be seen leading up to the location of the crash. It is not clear if there are any other vehicles involved in this accident. An ambulance and several police vehicles were on the scene. The condition of the box truck driver is not known at this time.

Richmond Heights Police say all traffic is being diverted to Hanley Road. The outer road westbound was down to one lane as well.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic