Local cook loses leg after hit n run accident in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hours after surgeons amputated a St. Louis man’s leg following a hit and run crash, his mother and girlfriend are asking for justice.

The two women said Brian Mataya was riding his scooter to get milk for the morning at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was t-boned in the intersection of Gravois and Hampton avenues.

“He called me about eight minutes after he had left the house, from the middle of the road, that he had been hit on his scooter,” said Jennifer Maechling, Mataya’s girlfriend.

She said a witness had called 911, but the driver of the SUV that allegedly hit him had left the scene.

“One witness said he was airborne immediately and his body actually went across the intersection,” Maechling said.

According to Maechling and Mataya’s mother, who happens to be a former city police officer, St. Louis police watched surveillance video from cameras at the intersection that shows a white or tan colored SUV blow through a red light, slam into Mataya’s scooter, and flee.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital, where his busted left leg had to be amputated from the knee down.

“My son is waking up right now with part of his leg amputated and someone ran into him and left him laying there in his own blood,” said Victoria Mataya. “It’s my understanding that he then drove to the parking lot and watched as (Brian) laid there while the paramedics and the police pulled up and he never rendered aid to him or call the police.”

Mataya’s family created a GoFundMePage to help cover medical expenses. He's a cook at Salt and Smoke on Hampton, doesn't have insurance, and will probably be out of work for some time. They are also asking for help tracking down the driver.

“Someone knows something,” said Mataya.

St. Louis police couldn't confirm any of the details of the accident or share the surveillance video at this point because an accident report hasn't been filed yet. Officers have 72 hours to complete the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.