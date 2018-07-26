× Four charged with murder after burned remains found in West Alton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged four people Thursday in connection with the murder of a Spanish Lake man whose charred remains were discovered in West Alton earlier this week.

The remains of Wilbert Irving were spotted around 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 24. St. Charles County police were dispatched to the Maple Island Access, where they located Irving.

Irving, who drove a cab and owned several rental properties, had celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday.

According to investigators, Irving was shot and killed by a tenant living in his basement apartment in the 1700 block of Woodstream Drive.

Police said Irving was with Brandon Jackson and his wife, Raven Bennett, in the apartment. Another person, Gabriell Ward, was present. Irving and Jackson got into an argument, at which point Jackson pulled out a gun and shot Irving four times.

Jackson, Bennett, and Ward tied Irving’s body up and brought him to the garage so they could dispose of his body. They allegedly cleaned up the crime scene and put all of those items in a plastic bag.

They drove Irving’s taxi cab to pick Jackson’s brother, Brian, and went to a gas station to purchase gasoline. Afterward, the group torched bag of crime scene evidence and tossed it on a city street.

The four then drove to the Maple Island Access in West Alton to dispose of Irving’s body. They lit Irving’s body on fire and drove his cab to another area in St. Louis City and abandoned the vehicle.

Prosecutors charged Brandon Jackson with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The other three suspects were each charged with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. They were all jailed on $100,000 cash-only bonds.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.