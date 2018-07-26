× Endangered person alert – Highland teen missing

HIGHLAND, Ill. – The Highland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old last seen at the Madison County Fair Wednesday evening.

According to police, Zachary Hook was reported missing just before 11:35 p.m. His family told authorities he had refused to come home and would not tell them his whereabouts.

Hook last contacted his family around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to tell his family he was with friends and would be home later. His family has not heard from him since.

Hook is considered to be an endangered person because of medical conditions that require regular doses of medication, which he hasn’t taken in the last 24 hours.

He was last seen wearing an orange Hollister t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Hook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131.