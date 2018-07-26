Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate expanding operations in The Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The first step to success is to believe that it is possible. You might have heard that phrase, but once you've tasted success, you know it's possible.

And in this case, success is quite sweet! Or maybe a little sea salt caramel flavored.

Dan Abel Jr., vice president of Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate, is expanding the family’s business operations yet again.

Six years ago, the confectionary company made a smooth and rich transition into a bigger warehouse and factory in The Hill neighborhood. Now they're growing a hop, skip, and a few steps away.

The opening is set for August and a job fair to work at the yummy company that continues to build new business.