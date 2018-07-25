Police investigating a drive-by shooting in Pontoon Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, IL - The Pontoon Beach Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating after a drive by shooting in a mobile home community Wednesday evening (July 25). Police say they located the vehicle used in the shooting, and they are still searching for a possible suspect.

The incident occurred at the Holiday Manufactured Home Community off Horseshoe Lake Road in Pontoon Beach.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Christopher Modrusic said a white vehicle drove by a home and fired eight shots that struck the home and one shot that struck a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled south away from the community.

There were two adults and two children inside the mobile home that was hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

Police interviewed witnesses and are checking surveillance footage from the neighborhood.

Police are working to track down a potential suspect, but they are not yet releasing the suspect’s identity. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.