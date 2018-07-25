PICTURES: Imagine Dragons at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 2018

Posted 3:28 pm, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:31PM, July 25, 2018

Imagine Dragons brought the fire to a heated up, sold out crowd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 11. Grace VanderWaal, the season 11 winner of America’s Got Talent, opened the show.

Photo Gallery

