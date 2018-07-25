× Mosquitos in St. Charles County test positive for West Nile Virus

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Mosquitos collected Tuesday by the St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to the health department, the traps were set across the county in June and checked weekly through September. This is the first positive test in the county this year.

The virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that had been feeding on an infected bird.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80 percent of the people who become infected don’t have symptoms, but some develop flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks or even months. Such symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, nausea, and rash.

The most serious cases of West Nile can be deadly.

The elderly are more at risk of getting sick because their immune system is often weaker.

To help stop the spread of West Nile, health officials want people to wear insect repellent with DEET and remove standing water sources that breed mosquitoes like birdbaths, gutters, and the bottoms of flower pots.