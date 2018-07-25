Jet fighter makes emergency landing at Spirit Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - An FA-18 Hornet jet fighter plane flying from Spirit Airport was having trouble landing.

The aircraft was experiencing an issue with the landing gear. It was stuck in place.

The jet was departing from the airport. The aircraft flew around the area to deplete some of its fuel reserves. The pilot landed safely after some time in the air.

Spirit Airport sent an "Alert 2" to first responders. Emergency crews were on standby at the runway.

The pilot and the plane appeared to be OK. Spirit Airport reports the plane landed without incident.