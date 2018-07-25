Fisherman recovers body from lake at Frank Holten State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - A fisherman made a disturbing discovery while fishing with his girlfriend at a Centreville lake Tuesday evening as the couple pulled a body from the water.

According to investigators, the body was discovered just before 8 p.m. The fisherman, a 71-year-old East St. Louis man, was in Frank Holten State Park. He said he'd hooked the body with his line and told his girlfriend to call police when he realized what he'd found.

Illinois State Police confirmed the body is that of a male and that they pulled it from the water around 10:15 p.m.

The family of a man reported missing last month was at the scene trying to find out if the body might be their loved one, but police told them it was not their family member.

At this point, authorities have not released the identity of the man not have they told us how they believe he died.

At this point, an Illinois State Police spokesperson said they don't know of anybody in custody in connection with the case. In fact, authorities have not even discussed how they're classifying the investigation.