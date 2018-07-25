× First responders rush to Caseyville bus accident; 8 people injured

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Multiple injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a bus and other vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 157 in Caseyville.

According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management, the accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near Sterling Place.

The bus belonged to a Belleville support group that helps individuals with developmental disabilities, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

A total of eight people were transported to local hospitals for undisclosed injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours.