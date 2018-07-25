Final preparations at Bellerive Country Club ahead of PGA Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - It’s been more than 25 years since St. Louis hosted the PGA Championship.

“This is a positive event for our region, to showcase to the world what we’re actually about, and I think that’s important because sometimes this area gets a bad rap," said Captain Bryan Ludwig, St. Louis County Public Safety.

Organizers say the 100th PGA championship will be a massive undertaking, with nearly 4,200 volunteers and 300 buses for shuttling.

“Whatever needs knows that there’s absolutely no public parking and pick-ups or drop-offs at Bellerive Country Club. That goes for players, caddies, volunteers, everyone," Ludwig said.

If you want to drive, you’re not going to be able to park at Bellerive. You’ll need to park over at the old Chrysler Plant off of I-44 in Fenton and grab a shuttle to and from the golf course. You will have to go through security in the parking lot before heading out to Bellerive.

If you decide you don’t want to drive altogether and would rather take an Uber or a Lyft, you’ll need to be dropped off and picked up at Westminster Christian Academy, off of I-64 in Town & Country. Fans that choose that option will have to go through security once they get to Bellerive.

“You got the cooperation from MoDOT and their team and all the traffic to ensure that those buses can move between point a and point B,” said Barry Deach, director of the 100th PGA Championship.

They’re expecting huge crowds to come out for the for the event so they plan to activate the EMA to help with safety and security as all eyes are on St. Louis.

"St. Louis has already won. You captured the 100th PGA Championship. You’re gonna be on the world stage for seven days. We're celebrating 100 years of history. We’re gonna have as many past champions on site and have some wonderful surprises," Deach said.

Practice starts Monday, August 6, with play starting Thursday. The tournament wraps up Sunday, August 12.