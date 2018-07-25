Family demands justice after Spanish Lake man’s remains located

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The family of a man whose burned remains were discovered Tuesday in West Alton is demanding justice.

The remains of Wilbert Irving were spotted around 7 a.m. Tuesday. St. Charles County police were dispatched to the Maple Island Access, where they located Irving.

Irving had celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday.

“I don’t know how much more I can take, I really can’t. This is breaking me down,” said Lucy Irving, Wilbert’s mother.

It’s been a very tough couple of months for Lucy Irving and her family. Two close family friends and a great-granddaughter recently passed away. And now she said her son was murdered.

“We want justice. We want justice, he didn’t deserve this,” said Angela Morris, Wilbert Irving’s cousin.

Wilbert’s mother said she spoke with him Monday morning, only to learn he’d been killed hours later. She said Wilbert’s father was murdered 11 years ago and that killer was never caught.

“I don’t want nothing else to happen to our family. It’s got to stop; it’s got to stop,” Lucy Irving said.

Family members said Wilbert was a successful businessman. He drove a cab and owned several rental properties and, at times, would have a to evict people. Family members said he had two roommates who were friends of his.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation. He was a loveable person. He was a nice guy; everybody knew him,” Angela Morris said. “He was really respected throughout the community.”

In March, Wilbert Irving’s next-door neighbor, 66-year-old Ada Lovett, was fatally stabbed inside her home. A 13-year-old was caught and remains in juvenile custody for that incident. It does not appear the two murders on the same street were related.

Family members said Wilbert was set to appear in the next few weeks on a courtroom reality TV show to discuss one of his eviction cases.

The family is pleading for anyone who knows anything to call the police.