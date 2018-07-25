Endangered person advisory issued for Florissant man

FLORISSANT, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a Florissant man. Police say 32-year-old Adam Boyle made suicidal statements to family members prior to leaving a home.

Boyle was last seen driving 2005 GMC Denali on Langholm in Florissant.

He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and gray Fila shoes.

If you have seen Adam Boyle or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.