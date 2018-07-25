Edwardsville police investigate snatch-and-grab at jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Thieves got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry in a midday heist at an Edwardsville store.

According to a spokesman for the Edwardsville Police Department, the theft happened Tuesday during store hours at Hudson Jewelers, located just off of Troy Road in the Edwardsville Crossing shopping center.

Company president John Hudson said the suspect asked to see a diamond ring worth $6,000 and then ran out the store with the merchandise. He got into a maroon-colored 4-door vehicle and drove away.

This was not the first time the store was hit, Hudson said.

“Every time you get burglarized, vandalized, or robbed, it’s draining,” he said.

It’s the third time his store’s been hit in the last two-and-a-half years.

“Waiting on this gentleman who said, ‘I am here to pick out an engagement ring for my girlfriend,’ all of a sudden, he knew what he wanted, I pull it out to show him, he grabbed it and took off running. (I) chased him out the door,” Hudson said.

“I did not see a gun on the thief. I just chased him and down the parking lot to try and get him and get our merchandise back. I felt so violated.”

Last year, burglars stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from their Granite City store. In that case, the suspects smashed display cases and ran out with rings, watches, necklaces, and diamonds. One person was caught in the burglary.

“It’s mentally exhausting and violating,” Hudson said. “We work so hard in small business to make a living and for somebody to come in and attack and steal in this way, it’s not fair.”

“We are tired of it. We are a family-owned business…75 years in business. We are trying to make a living like most small business people are, and to be robbed in two-and-a-half years is too much.”

Store management hopes the suspect is caught and prosecuted and that their merchandise is returned.

Police described the jewelry thief as an African-American man with a beard and long dreadlocks, wearing a black baseball cap, black Nike shoes, and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

