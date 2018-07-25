Bus carrying special needs adults rolls over, one other driver airlifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE - 8 people are recovering Wednesday after a bus carrying people with special needs crashed with two other cars then rolled over. The late afternoon wreck shut down Highway 157 near Sterling Place in Caseyville for several hours.

The bus belonging to Vintage Support Group collided with a white sedan that had severe damage to the front end while a blue colored Hyundai also involved in the accident sat facing toward oncoming traffic in a nearby ditch.

“It’s definitely crazy it’s the first accident I’ve seen since I’ve lived here,” said Paul Bond who lives right above the hill of where the crash occurred.

Police didn’t provide any details as to what may have led to the wreck.

“All parties have been transferred to various hospitals,” said Caseyville Police Chief, Thomas Coppotelli, “one of them was airlifted out, we had extractions that the department had to do.”

Fox 2 spoke with Dave Jacques, director of the support group who told us over the phone that the bus was carrying five adults with special needs and two staff members.

The group was returning from a work shift and was being dropped off at each of their respective homes.

“Looks like everyone is going to make it through,” Jacques said, “there is one person we are particularly concerned with who had a pretty significant head injury and possibly arm and shoulder too that we are concerned about.”

Majority of the residents living nearby told Fox 2 that they didn’t see the accident happen.

“It’s a scary situation because it could have been me pulling out of my driveway with my kids in the vehicle,” Bond said.

Bond added that 157 is a highway that too many drivers are traveling too fast on.

“You either got people trying to beat each other because it goes from two to one lane and you got people trying to fly around each other when it goes from one to two lanes so definitely people always speed,” Bind said.

As of late Wednesday, there was no official word from law enforcement on the latest condition of everyone involved. The crash remains under investigation.