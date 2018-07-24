× Woman accidentally shot at Shrewsbury apartment complex

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – A warning went out to all residents living in a Shrewsbury apartment complex Tuesday morning. They were instructed to stay inside after police learned a woman was shot at the complex.

The shooting occurred just before 11:15 a.m. at the Georgetown Apartments, located in the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive.

Police reported a woman called to say she’d been shot and that she made the call from the playground. When emergency responders arrived, the woman was standing there waiting for help. She’d suffered a gunshot wound to her arm and was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and occurred inside the woman’s residence. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

“It’s been a very quiet place ever since I’ve lived here in this area in general. It’s kind of shocking to see this, you know, I pulled up and saw this police presence knowing my mom and kids were here,” said Andrew Meier, who lives in the complex with his family. “They had no idea that this was even going on.”

One resident said he was emailed by the complex at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, warning him to stay inside. About an hour later, residents got the all clear.

Police said the woman who was shot has a young child. The youngster was not hurt but, they don’t know if the child was nearby when the gun went off.