St. Louis million-dollar fund to give storefronts a facelift

ST. LOUIS – There’s an opportunity for small business owners in St. Louis City to get a facelift. The Neighborhood Commercial District Improvement Program is giving out a million-dollar development block grant.

St Louis Public Radio reports this program will give priority consideration to grant proposals located in north and south St. Louis. Several community information sessions will be held throughout the upcoming week.

Sessions:

Wednesday, July 25

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex

6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

William J. Harrison Center

2 p.m.

Monday, August 6

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

10 a.m.

Applications for loan or grant due by August 17.