Body found in Metro East golf course lake

Posted 10:24 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:16PM, July 24, 2018

CENTREVILLE, IL - Just after 8 pm Tuesday night, the Centreville Police Department was summoned to the Grand Marais Golf Club in the Frank Holten State Recreation Area located off West Maple Drive and Site Road for a report of a  body found in a lake.

First responders arriving on the scene started searching in and around the lake collecting evidence from the area.

Shortly after 10 pm, the body of an African-American male was pulled from the lake.

Fox 2 has been told the Illinois State Police is taking over the investigation.

 