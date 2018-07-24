Body found in Metro East golf course lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, IL - Just after 8 pm Tuesday night, the Centreville Police Department was summoned to the Grand Marais Golf Club in the Frank Holten State Recreation Area located off West Maple Drive and Site Road for a report of a body found in a lake.

First responders arriving on the scene started searching in and around the lake collecting evidence from the area.

Shortly after 10 pm, the body of an African-American male was pulled from the lake.

Fox 2 has been told the Illinois State Police is taking over the investigation.