Friends of Affton couple killed in duck boat accident shocked by their deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO – “She said honey rose and Bill are gone. I know, I started screaming no no no, " said Russel McKay.

Thursday, Russel McKay lost two of his best friends, Rose Hamann and her partner Bill Asher while they were on vacation in Branson celebrating her birthday.

"I called Rosie on the phone right before they left and Bill was in the kitchen and I could hear him in the background he was up doing a happy dance happy dance saying I’m going to vacation and I am taking my Rosie that’s how their love was.”

The Affton couple where 2 of 17 people who were killed in the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake when a storm moved through last Thursday.

“If he could get to her and she could get to him they were together and it’s a company comforting thought if that’s like that could be comforting but it’s my thought I’m gonna hang onto it I’m just going to believe that they were holding hands.”