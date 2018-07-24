Florissant man charged in St. Charles County shooting

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A Florissant man has been charged the shooting of another man in St. Charles County Missouri Monday night. Carl J. Townsend, 40, is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on the following charges: first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident happened Monday night just before 9:30 pm on Juanest Lane after Townsend and a 38-year-old male victim got into an argument over an eviction. At some point, Townsend pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and fired several shots at the victim wounding him in the arm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Townsend’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash-only.