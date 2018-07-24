Festability: A celebration of disabilities to be held at the Missouri History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A celebration of disabilities will take place this Saturday at the Missouri History Museum. This is the first year for Festability.

Tuesday Jenna Baker, a young friends board member with St. Louis Arc and Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Meg Geiger with the Starkloff Disability Institute and Aimee Wehmeier, the President, and CEO of Paraquad dropped by the Fox KPLR11 studio to talk the event.

Remember Festability: A Celebration of Disabilities is this Saturday, July 28th at the Missouri History Museum from 1 pm to 9 pm.