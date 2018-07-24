× Double fatal accident in Perry County MO

PERRY COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident in Perry County Missouri. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon 2:20 pm on Missouri Route 51, 5 miles south of Quarry Road.

A highway patrol report says a 2005 Chevrolet driven by 17-year-old Kara L. Knop of Chester IL crossed into the southbound lane of Route 51 crashing head-on into a 2015 Volvo driven be Kyle R,. Salyers, 26, of Eddyville, KY. Salyer suffered minor injuries, Knop died at the scene of the accident. Georgia Lindenberg, 90, traveling with Knop was transported to the Perry County Hospital but later died from her injuries.

An investigation is ongoing,