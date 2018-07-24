C3 Fitness – Exercises to do right out of bed

ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with five exercises you should be immediately after you wake up and roll out of bed in the morning. Meteorologist Angela Hutti demonstrates.
