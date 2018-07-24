Alarmed by break-ins, residents demand help from city; town hall meeting set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A crime prevention town hall meeting is scheduled in the Central West End after multiple car break-ins at Westminster Place Apartment Complex.

After one resident walked outside to find their car windows busted and items stolen, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Patricia Bowman posted a homemade sign warning potential residents to move in at their own risk at the Westminster Place leasing office.

She also taped a sign to the broken out window of her car warning about car break-ins, high rent, and lack of surveillance cameras.

Bowman reached out to her apartment complex management for more security cameras and officer patrols but she says her demands are going unnoticed

That's when Bowman turned to local police and elected officials for help.

The meeting is planned for Tuesday, July 24.