Airman stuck after car stolen from gas station parking lot; due at base next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTOSI, Mo. – A Potosi woman who just returned from her Air Force deployment in Guam had her car stolen at a gas station Monday. The crime was caught on tape and police need your help getting the car back after the victim says she needs it returned as soon as possible.

Olivia Schrum had been working hard in Guam since January. What she hoped was a happy homecoming quickly soured when someone stole her car.

“My little sister and I had walked in just to get a soda and we were in there maybe 30 seconds and when I came around the corner, my car was gone,” Schrum said.

The theft happened at Short’s Stop around 2 p.m., just a few miles from her home. Schrum said she never dreamed she needed to lock her door for such a quick stop. She also left her keys in the console.

“It sucks. It’s hard. I have a lot going on just getting back from a deployment,” she said. “I’m trying to visit family and now I don’t have a way to visit them.”

Her cellphone was in the backseat. The thief apparently tossed it from the car. Police were able to locate the device. The phone works, but it’s severely cracked and now police have it as part of their investigation.

Making matters worse: Schrum said she has to get back to her base in Shreveport, Louisiana next week.

“Not knowing how I’m getting there, it’s definitely hard,” she said. “My family has to worry about me getting back to the base and how I’m getting there.”

Schrum’s Facebook posts were shared hundreds of times, despite not having a photo of the stole vehicle attached. She doesn’t have a picture of the vehicle to post because they were all on her phone.

She described the stolen vehicle as a black 2008 Volvo XC90.