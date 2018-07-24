Affton firefighters use donated school buses for rescue training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. - The start of school is just around the corner and with that, hundreds of school buses will be on the roads.

Tuesday morning, firefighters from the Affton and Lemary fire protection districts began training on how to respond to school bus crashes and rescue those, including children, who might be trapped in the bus after a wreck.

The training took place at Fire Station #2 on Valcour, just off Gravois. Two school buses were donated to the Affton Fire Department for the valuable simulation training.

Firefighters learned how to use equipment to get the best access to patients and how to get patients out of the buses quickly. Those involved called the training critically important in developing muscle memory to know how to react to real school bus crash emergencies.

The Mehlville School District donated the buses for the training.

Affton Assistant Chief Ben Wasre demonstrated how to rescue a person trapped beneath the bus while it is on its side.