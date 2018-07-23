St. Louis alderman pushes for reversal of wards approved by voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Aldermen are pushing legislation to convince voters to reverse themselves and keep all 28 aldermen.

Under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2012, the number of wards and aldermen will be cut in half. You'll have 14 aldermen instead of the current 28.

Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad is leading the charge to try to put another measure on the ballot to undo the last vote.

His bill has already passed one hurdle on the board and now needs a final vote.

Muhammad says the poorer areas of the city would lose political muscle if the number of aldermen is reduced.

Currently, aldermen are paid $37,000 a year, plus a $4,200 a year in expenses.

The City of St. Louis has had 28 aldermen since the city had a population of 850,000 people. Now the population is 308,000 and you still have 28 aldermen.

Voters approved the measure to at the time to increase efficiency in government and to save money.

They recommended the ballot measure to voters who passed it.

Mayor Lyda Krewson was an alderwoman at the time and voted for the reduction.

She says she'll veto Muhammad's bill if it passes the board. That means he'd have to round up more votes to override the Mayor's veto.