President Donald Trump to visit Granite City Thursday

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - President Donald Trump will be making his first visit to Illinois since becoming president.

According to his weekly schedule, President Trump will visit the Metro East to tout to reopening of U.S. Steel’s Granite City mill.

In March, Trump announced new steel tariffs, which imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.

The Trump administration has been highlighting the Granite City Steel Mill as a trade war success story, even as steel tariffs have sparked concerns in other areas.