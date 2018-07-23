× Police respond to shooting near MetroLink station in St. Louis County

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Police from St. Louis County and Pagedale responded to a shooting Monday at a Metrolink station.

According to Pagedale police, two men were arguing at the Rock Road MetroLink station ahead of the shooting. One of the men took off running down the tracks and the other fired several shots at him.

The victim was struck in the thigh. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police canine units were dispatched to help search the area for evidence.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.