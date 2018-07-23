Police look to capture serial Red Bull thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Police continue to look for a shoplifter they say has become a serial problem in Caseyville.

Last Friday, Fox 2/KPLR 11 showed video of the thief, but police said he's struck again.

The Caseyville Police Department released new surveillance video Monday hoping that someone would recognize the shoplifter and contact authorities.

Police said the first theft happened at the Huck's gas station and convenience store on Sasak Place in Caseyville on July 11. He was seen stuffing eight 4-packs of Red Bull down his pants just after 2:30 p.m. He returned to the same Huck’s about 3 hours later and stole 11 4-packs.

The next day, he was caught on surveillance video shoplifting 11 more 4-packs of Red Bull. That adds up to 120 cans of Red Bull over a two-day period.

Investigators say the shoplifter took only regular Red Bull, not sugar-free Red Bull.

Police believe the suspect was driving a tan or gold Ford Focus with one hubcap only on the driver's side. The car has Illinois license plates.

If you see the car or know anything about the suspect, you're asked to contact the Caseyville Police Department.