Pepperidge Farm recalls four varieties of Goldfish Crackers over salmonella concerns

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling 4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers after a supplier notified the company of the potential contamination of salmonella in whey powder used in the manufacturing of the cracker.

The company has initiated an investigation, but out of caution for public safety is recall the four varieties of the crackers.

The crackers are sold nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported.

Below are the 4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers with the indicated codes being recalled:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are encouraged to read the chart located here for more information.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided.

Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information. Our Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9am – 7pm EST.