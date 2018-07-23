× Metro buses collide in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. – Police, firefighters, and EMTs scrambled to the scene of a serious bus collision in Berkeley Monday afternoon that injured more than a dozen people.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. at N. Hanley and Stella Avenue.

Around 15-17 people were taken to the hospital after the accident, according to a captain with the Berkeley Fire Department. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

All of the passengers were said to be conscious after the accident. Most of those injured complained of neck and back pain.

Traffic on N. Hanley was shut down for a time, but the lanes reopened by 5 p.m.