Lane closures on I-270 between Page and I-70 until August

ST. LOUIS - Drivers who use Interstate 270 between I-70 and Dorsett Road should prepare for alternate routes throughout the next month as part of the next phase in the Fee Fee Creek Bridge Project.

There were additional traffic issues Monday morning along a stretch of I-270 in Maryland Heights that already has seen even more back-ups than usual in recent weeks.

Crews have reduced the southbound 270 lanes between 70 and Dorsett from five to three lanes, also there is a major lane shift involving the northbound 270 lanes in this same area.

MoDOT crews have shifted all of the northbound 270 traffic onto the southbound side of the road.

Now, with this northbound traffic shift, there are a total of six narrowed lanes on the southbound side of 270 in that area, three lanes carrying traffic in each direction.

MoDOT says drivers could experience 30-minute delays, especially during rush hours. The speed limit through the work zone in the area has been reduced to 45 miles per hour.

MoDOT officials are suggesting that drivers use alternate routes including 170, Lindbergh and Route 141.

This latest traffic shift and ramp closure will remain in effect until mid to late August.